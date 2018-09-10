Search ends for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search for a German pop singer who went overboard from a cruise ship off Newfoundland and Labrador has been called off.

Maritime Forces Atlantic says after 80 hours of searching the area covering 1,227 square nautical miles with four ships and two aircraft, there was no sign of 33-year-old Daniel Kueblboeck.

Spokesman Maj. Mark Gough says in an email that given the short survivability time due to the water temperature at this time of year, the difficult decision was made to end the search at 11 a.m. Atlantic time today.

Gough says in an email that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a report around 5 a.m. Sunday that Kueblboeck had gone overboard off the cruise ship Aida Luna about 110 nautical miles north of St. John’s, N.L.

A search began that morning with a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter, a surveillance plane and various coast guard ships.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

Gough says the case has now been turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons investigation.

“Mr. Kueblboeck’s next of kin are being assisted by the Aida Cruise Lines company and our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time,” says Gough.

