Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

German singer Daniel Kueblboeck fell overboard during a cruise near Newfoundland. (Advocate file photo.)

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German pop singer who went overboard from a cruise ship off Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in St. John’s is co-ordinating the search for 33-year-old Daniel Kueblboeck using a surveillance aircraft that’s flying over the area this morning.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck disappeared from the cruise ship AIDAluna early yesterday.

An intensive search began later that day with a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter, a surveillance plane and various coast guard ships.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The Canadian Press

