Second Central Alberta Film Festival doubles in size

Sixty-eight movies will be screened at Carnival Cinemas and the Scott Block Theatre Feb. 23-25

Tanya Mullakady, Ranjit Mullakady and Patricia Arango (l-r), with the Central Alberta Film Festival, stand in front of Carnival Cinemas in Red Deer, one of the two sites for the second-ever event. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Central Alberta Film Festival (CAFF) will be twice as big in its second year.

Sixty-eight films will be screened at the three-day festival; about twice as many films as last year. Screenings will be at the Scott Block Theatre and Carnival Cinemas, while last year’s screenings were in just one theatre.

“Having two locations means we can have Q&A periods. I’m very excited about that – it’s something people wanted last year,” said Ranjit Mullakady, CAFF president.

Many of the films in the festival are made by Albertans, with 75 per cent being made by Canadians. Mullakady said he hopes local filmmakers are inspired by the festival.

“Lots of filmmakers are coming out here and I’m so excited to see the filmmaking community growing,” he said.

The CAFF board is currently working on the screening schedule.

Tanya Mullakady, CAFF communications director, said she hopes to see 1,500 people come to the event.

“I’m sure the people who came last year will be telling their friends this is an amazing event and they’ll want to be there.

“It was a really good first year. We had more than 650 votes on our films and not everybody who came through necessarily voted,” said Tanya Mullakady.

CAFF will introduce the 48 Hour Film Challenge this year where filmmakers are given just two days to create, produce and edit a short film.

“Part of our mandate is to help educate and broaden the scope of filmmaking in Central Alberta,” she said. “This is one way we can expand for people who are younger, maybe even in high school, who want a chance and to see if they have what it takes.”

The short films will be screened the first day of the festival. The challenge starts 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Tanya Mullakady said she’s excited for people to see the films.

“It’s amazing to see the talent we have right here in our province.

“We just want people to have a really fun time,” she said. “It’s a great place to interact with others who have a love of film, whether that’s making or watching film.”

It’s exciting to bring all kinds of tourists into the community, Tanya Mullakady added.

“It’s something that doesn’t have to do with hockey or sports, it’s really a form of cultural tourism,” she said.

The CAFF runs Feb. 23 to 25.

For more information the CAFF and the 48 Hour Film Challenge, visit www.cafilmfestival.ca.



