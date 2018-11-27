Sesame Street Records is reborn, with classic children’s hits headed to streaming

Tell your kids to break out the Casio keyboard, because Sesame Street Records is back.

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division and Sesame Workshop announced a joint effort on Tuesday to relaunch Sesame Street Records in the United States and Canada. The move will bring a wealth of “Sesame Street” recordings to both online streaming and purchasing platforms.

“‘Sesame Street’ and music have had a longstanding harmony that began nearly 50 years ago,” Kevin Gore, president of Warner Music’s Arts Music division, said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m thrilled this partnership with Sesame Workshop is our first initiative for Arts Music in the kids’ music space.”

“I watched the first [‘Sesame Street’] episode, owned their first album, shared this music with my kids, and I can’t think of a better brand or mission as our foundation in this space,” Gore continued.

Sesame Street Records will comb through the extensive back catalog of the series to repackage material in new CD, vinyl, download and streaming series, targeted at a new generation of listeners.

“Music has always been a vital way for audiences to connect with ‘Sesame Street’ as we work toward our mission of helping kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder,” said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s president of media and education and chief operating officer in Tuesday’s press release.

“In Arts Music, we’ve found a passionate and forward-thinking partner who understands what our timeless songs mean to generations of families.”

Previous story
Stephen Hillenburg, creator of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ dies at 57

Just Posted

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Community hyper vigilance anticipated by Red Deer harm reduction agency

Turning Point moves forward with supervised consumption plans

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins international award

The City of Lacombe has received international recognition for its downtown revitalization.… Continue reading

Flu stats start to rise in Central Alberta

AHS immunization clinics continue

New logo for Red Deer hotel

Comfort Inn & Suites completes renovation

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Most Read