Sesame Street Records is reborn, with classic children’s hits headed to streaming

Tell your kids to break out the Casio keyboard, because Sesame Street Records is back.

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division and Sesame Workshop announced a joint effort on Tuesday to relaunch Sesame Street Records in the United States and Canada. The move will bring a wealth of “Sesame Street” recordings to both online streaming and purchasing platforms.

“‘Sesame Street’ and music have had a longstanding harmony that began nearly 50 years ago,” Kevin Gore, president of Warner Music’s Arts Music division, said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m thrilled this partnership with Sesame Workshop is our first initiative for Arts Music in the kids’ music space.”

“I watched the first [‘Sesame Street’] episode, owned their first album, shared this music with my kids, and I can’t think of a better brand or mission as our foundation in this space,” Gore continued.

Sesame Street Records will comb through the extensive back catalog of the series to repackage material in new CD, vinyl, download and streaming series, targeted at a new generation of listeners.

“Music has always been a vital way for audiences to connect with ‘Sesame Street’ as we work toward our mission of helping kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder,” said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s president of media and education and chief operating officer in Tuesday’s press release.

“In Arts Music, we’ve found a passionate and forward-thinking partner who understands what our timeless songs mean to generations of families.”