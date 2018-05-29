Headliners announced for Toronto’s JFL42 comedy festival that runs Sept. 20 to 29. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress topline JFL42 in Toronto

TORONTO — Seth Meyers, Jo Koy, Wanda Sykes, and Hannibal Buress are among the headliners booked for Toronto’s JFL42 comedy festival.

Organizers says September’s laugh-fest will also feature Anthony Jeselnik, Chris D’Elia and Ken Jeong, while other names set to appear include “The Daily Show ” correspondent Dulce Sloan and JFL42 veteran Andy Kindler, who returns for the seventh year in a row to host The Alternative Show.

The festival’s daytime program ComedyCon returns with onstage conversations including Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, and Comedy Central funnyman Anthony Atamanuik of “The President Show,” who will appear in character as Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, ComedyCon’s panel discussions will include chats with the casts of Viceland’s “Nirvanna the Band the Show” and CBC-TV’s “Workin’ Moms” and “Baroness von Sketch Show.”

Also back are the podcast live tapings — this time including Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” “Thick Skin with Jeff Ross,” Emma Willmann and Matteo Lane’s ”Inside the Closet,” and “The Dork Forest.”

Passes for the Toronto edition of Montreal’s massive Just for Laughs festival go on sale Friday, with tickets available June 8. The seventh annual JFL42 Festival runs Sept. 20 to 29.

