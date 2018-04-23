Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian Country Music Awards, but this year she’s taking the reins as host of the big event.

The Timmins, Ont.-raised country singer has signed up to oversee the music industry celebration in Hamilton on Sept. 9.

She’ll also accept the CCMA’s Generation Award for her contributions to the country music industry.

The honour has been handed out only once before to American singer Taylor Swift, who showed up to accept the trophy in 2012.

Twain has long been a favourite of the CCMAs, garnering her first nomination in the rising star category in 1993.

A decade later she dominated the awards with her album “Up!” grabbing seven nominations in every major membership-voted category, including two for video of the year.

While this year’s nominees won’t be announced until July 11, it’s possible that Twain could grab the spotlight as a leading nominee again.

Her most recent album, “Now,” was released in September and marked her return to the studio after 15 years without a full-length release of new material.

Twain is also set to embark on her first international album tour in as many years. She starts with dates in Vancouver on May 5 and 6 before swinging by most other major Canadian cities, the United states, Europe and Australia.

The singer ignited some anger over the weekend after she claimed that she would’ve supported Donald Trump, if she was able to vote in the U.S. election.

British newspaper the Guardian ran an interview where Twain said “even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.”

After a quick backlash from some fans, she posted an apology on Twitter saying she regrets not answering with more context, and that she does “not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president.”

She said the question caught her off guard, and that she is “passionately against discrimination of any kind.”

Key events in the life of William, Kate and their family
Ellen DeGeneres is critical of police shootings of black men

Calgary Flames name Peters as replacement for fired head coach Gulutzan

The 53-year-old from Three Hills, Alta., resigned as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth: 1:50 p.m. British… Continue reading

G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on 'malign' behaviour, Johnson says

TORONTO — Ministers from the G7 countries have committed to taking Russia… Continue reading

Canada to oppose Alaska oil drilling on caribou habitat: minister

A Yukon cabinet minister says three Canadian governments will oppose the latest… Continue reading

Ex-Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown files $8M defamation lawsuit against CTV

TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has filed a… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys "R" US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Crosby, Penguins keep 3rd straight championship in sight

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby tormented the Flyers just as he has from… Continue reading

29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the… Continue reading

Greece beats budget target as it looks to post-bailout era

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has beaten its budget targets for a third… Continue reading

