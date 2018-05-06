Shatner to address graduates preparing to seek out new lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — William Shatner is boldly going where he has never gone before: the graduation ceremony at the New England Institute of Technology.

The actor best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series is delivering the commencement address at the school in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on Sunday.

The institute says Shatner’s message will be “one of hope in a time of change.”

Shatner also starred in the TV show “T.J. Hooker” and won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work in “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Nearly 1,200 students will receive degrees. The school says many graduates are the first in their family to attend college.

The Associated Press

