Shaun Majumder not returning to ‘This Hour Has 22 Minutes’

TORONTO — Shaun Majumder will not be returning to the CBC-TV satirical news program “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.”

In a statement, the Burlington, N.L., native says the move is “due to creative differences” between himself and the Halifax producers.

The actor-comedian adds the decision for his departure was not his.

The public broadcaster has also confirmed Majumder will not be returning for the new season, which begins Sept. 18.

A CBC spokesman adds the network ”looks forward to the possibility of working with” Majumder again in the future.

Majumder joined “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” in 2003 and won a Gemini Award for his role on the show in 2006.

“The show has been a Canadian cultural institution which I’ve always felt blessed to be a part of,” Majumder said Monday in a statement.

“Over the years, my love for working on the show has grown, especially with our close-knit ‘22 Minutes’ family.”

Majumder praised the entire team involved with the show, adding: “Being surrounded by this family every week is what I will miss most.”

“Thank you to the CBC for an incredible run and to all of fans of ‘22 Minutes’ from coast to coast to coast, who have supported the show and all the ridiculous shenanigans I got into while on it,” Majumder said.

“And of course, to all the haters… I love you too because if you didn’t exist, we wouldn’t be doing it right.”

He added that he’s thankful to have been a part of the show and network and that he’s “stoked to explore future creative endeavours.”

Majumder owned a home in Los Angeles during his run on the show and spent years flying to and from the “22 Minutes” studio in Halifax.

His other credits include the American dramas “The Firm,” “24” and “Detroit 187.”

“Given the nature of the industry, it’s not uncommon to make a change with a cast member. In fact, this has happened several times over the years with other cast members on ‘22 Minutes,’” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at CBC English Services, said Monday in a statement emailed to The Canadian Press.

“Shaun made a huge contribution to the success of the program but after a great run, CBC and DHX Media decided to go in a different direction. That said, CBC looks forward to the possibility of working with Shaun again in the future.”

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Previous story
With minuscule drop, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is No. 1 again
Next story
Gentle humour was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

Just Posted

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

France’s Macron urges Europe to take charge of own defence

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Monday for Europe to take… Continue reading

Growing pains: Quebec schools bursting at the seams, buildings in terrible shape

MONTREAL — Over the summer with the kids away, construction crews have… Continue reading

Climate change impact study coming for East Coast ferry ports, airports, bridge

HALIFAX — Ottawa has posted a tender asking engineering firms to assess… Continue reading

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

FREDERICTON — A man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month