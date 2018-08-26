Shawn Mendes, Australian pop group 5 Seconds of Summer, and 1990s boy band 98 Degrees are among the acts performing at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

TORONTO — Male heartthrobs will be in heavy supply at the iHeartRadio MMVAs tonight.

Shawn Mendes, Australian pop group 5 Seconds of Summer, and 1990s boy band 98 Degrees are among the acts performing at the outdoor awards show in Toronto.

Organizers say Mendes will play at both the open and close of the broadcast. The Pickering, Ont.-raised singer also leads with eight MMVAs nominations, including for video of the year.

Toronto rapper Drake trails close behind with seven nominations, though he’s not expected to attend the festivities.

The MMVAs will be hosted by “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Awkwafina, who rose to fame through cheeky YouTube rap videos before starring in Hollywood movies.

Other performers include Alessia Cara, Halsey, Meghan Trainor and Chinese singer Kris Wu.

Among the presenters are “This is Us” actress Chrissy Metz, Tyra Banks, and Michael Jackson’s son Prince.

This year’s show is undergoing a number of changes, aside from officially abbreviating its former name — the Much Music Video Awards.

The party was shifted from its usual mid-June date to late August to help capitalize on back-to-school season.

It also gave the show an opportunity to introduce a number of new categories, including one that crowns the song of the summer.

The MMVAs air on Much, CTV and stream online.

By The Canadian Press

Previous story
Friends, family and fans gather to remember artist Mary Pratt in St. John’s, N.L.

Just Posted

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

UPDATE: Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia

The Red Deer man went missing Thursday afternoon and was found Friday

WATCH: Province provides $250,000 for Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner presented the cheque Saturday at Westerner Park

Canadian teens Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime to clash in first round of U.S. Open

When Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov face off against each other at… Continue reading

Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

TORONTO — Male heartthrobs will be in heavy supply at the iHeartRadio… Continue reading

Friends, family and fans gather to remember artist Mary Pratt in St. John’s, N.L.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Mary Pratt once said she didn’t think of… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

Arrival of fibre optics puts squeeze on lower-priced internet service providers

TORONTO — George Burger says his company VMedia Inc. can’t get internet… Continue reading

Bullying’s a big no-no, so what can parents do if their child targets other kids?

TORONTO — Little Johnny may not be a perfect angel, but his… Continue reading

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

INUVIK, N.W.T. — A traditional hunter in the Northwest Territories says he… Continue reading

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month