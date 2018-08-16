‘She gave me hope’: Jully Black on how Aretha Franklin inspired generations

TORONTO — Hearing the powerful voice of Aretha Franklin over the airwaves of 1980s pop radio left a permanent impression on Canadian singer Jully Black.

Hardly eight years old at the time, Black remembers even at that age she recognized the rarity of a black woman being played on a Top 40 radio station in Toronto.

“To hear a soulful voice come through gave me hope,” the Juno Award winner says.

“Right here in Canada, I was hearing this voice that I knew wasn’t from here — but I knew that I could do that too. As young as I was, that was the beginning.”

Franklin, who is synonymous with her title as the “Queen of Soul,” died on Thursday in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Black says her sisters were loyal fans of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 radio show where Franklin’s mid-1980s hits “Freeway of Love,” “Who’s Zoomin’ Who” and “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” all would have made appearances.

It encouraged her to learn more about Franklin’s roots as the daughter of a church pastor, which Black found paralleled her own experience as the daughter of a deacon.

While Black never met Franklin, she felt as if her personality shone through in the media.

“She says what she means, and she means what she says,” Black says.

“There are times where we’ve had to pass up things because it didn’t align with our faith, with our integrity. That’s where the church always stayed with me and I believe that’s where the church stayed with her.”

And Franklin’s notorious fear of flying, which often prevented her from touring around the world, didn’t seem to affect her career much at all.

“Her music got her into places, rooms and countries that she didn’t even have to go to,” Black says.

“That’s how brilliant her music was.”

Other Canadian artists offered tributes to Franklin on social media, including Celine Dion, who shared a stage with the vocal powerhouse on VH1’s 1998 televised special “Divas Live.” Dion called it one of the greatest moments of her career.

“She was an unbelievable artist, who inspired me and millions of others,” Dion wrote on Facebook.

“She was the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time… there will never be anyone like her.”

Dan Aykroyd, who spent time with Franklin on the set of both Blues Brothers movies, tweeted that he recalled “happy memories” of her.

“The Queen had a wry, skeptical eye on the world but once you got her laughing you were in,” he wrote.

“What a voice! What a soul.”

Previous story
Madonna is the Queen of Pop and a soccer mom, too
Next story
Beyond ‘The Walking Dead,’ Lauren Cohan is ready for change

Just Posted

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

Red Deer RCMP look for fraud suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a fraud… Continue reading

Opponents of high-density RV development along Buffalo Lake get one more chance to voice concerns

Appeal hearing today in Stettler

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed

‘I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs’

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

GENOA, Italy — The death toll from the collapse of a highway… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month