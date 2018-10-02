Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he has cancer and not touring with band

Sheepdogs Sam Corbett (far right)

SASKATOON — Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In a Facebook post, Corbett says the disease was caught early and has a survival rate of 96 per cent.

But he says he won’t be able to join his Saskatoon-based band on tour in the United States and Europe.

Corbett didn’t say what type of cancer he has, but notes that he had surgery over the summer to remove a tumour.

He says he began further treatment on Monday.

No shows will be cancelled, and other drummers will be substituted in.

The Sheepdogs are set to play New Orleans on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

