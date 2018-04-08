Sheraton Celebrity dancers 2018 prepare for the big day

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 professional and celebrity dancers got a run down of the events lined up for April 14. Dancers met at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Sunday, including Cari MacLean, who was available through a video call. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 is less than a week away.

Celebrity and professional dancers taking part in the local competition met for an orientation Sunday afternoon.

Dancers got a run down of events lined up on their performance day: April 14.

Dancers will be busy on their big day starting at 9 a.m. with rehearsals and photos before the program, which begins at 7 p.m.

