Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 professional and celebrity dancers got a run down of the events lined up for April 14. Dancers met at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Sunday, including Cari MacLean, who was available through a video call. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Sheraton Celebrity dancers 2018 prepare for the big day

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 is less than a week away.

Celebrity and professional dancers taking part in the local competition met for an orientation Sunday afternoon.

Dancers got a run down of events lined up on their performance day: April 14.

Dancers will be busy on their big day starting at 9 a.m. with rehearsals and photos before the program, which begins at 7 p.m.

Take our poll: Who do you think will win the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018?

See related:

Celebrity dancer Duane Daines for the challenge

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off profile: Troy Gillard

MacLeod says she’s no dancer and she’s OK with that

Cari MacLean ready to step it up

‘Baba’ Mandrusiak ready to cut a rug

Simenson the engineer can dance!

Celebrity dancer John Young ready to shine


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘A Quiet Place’ roars at box office with $50M debut

Just Posted

Sheraton Celebrity dancers 2018 prepare for the big day

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 is less than a week away. Celebrity… Continue reading

Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Do you feel safe living in the City of Red Deer? That… Continue reading

Vigil planned tonight at home arena of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather tonight to… Continue reading

Not known what caused Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 15: RCMP

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened… Continue reading

Humboldt, Sask. was home away from home for many players involved in fatal crash

For many of the young hockey players involved in a crash with… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

How fake meat might feed your dog and help fight climate change

In America’s food-obsessed landscape, the quickest route to a new idea is… Continue reading

Timeline in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case

Opening statements begin Monday in Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges… Continue reading

26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

BERLIN — More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western… Continue reading

Police say 6 detained in foiled plot to attack Berlin race

BERLIN — Six people were detained in connection with what police and… Continue reading

Vigil planned tonight at home arena of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather tonight to… Continue reading

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The stories of the 15 lives taken when a… Continue reading

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month