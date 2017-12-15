Simmons says he will ‘defend’ himself following rape claims

Music mogul Russell Simmons said on Instagram that he plans to defend himself a day after a New York Times story published claims by three women saying he raped them.

The allegations in the Times’ Wednesday report stem from the 1980s and 1990s. Simmons denied the allegations Wednesday and again on Thursday.

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Simmons posted his words under a photo that read #NotMe, explaining that he isn’t trying to go against the anti-harassment movement #MeToo, where millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

“My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in any way, but instead hold my accusers accountable,” he wrote. “Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #MeToo. It’s just a statement about my innocence.”

Also on Thursday, the New York Police Department confirmed that it is investigating the rape claims and are reaching out to the alleged victims.

“Our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information,” Deputy Chief Timothy Trainor said in a statement.

The allegations in the Times story weren’t the first to hit Simmons. Model Keri Claussen Khalighi said Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in 1991. Simmons said the sex with Klalighi was consensual.

“Today, I will focus on ‘The Original Sin’ (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile,” Simmons wrote on Instagram. “Stay tuned! We’ll share information today.”

He also said “and tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet,” referring to the screenwriter who said Simmons had sex with her more than two decades ago despite her repeated demands that he stop. Simmons said he had a different memory of the night but apologized. Following Lumet’s claims, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its “All Def Comedy” show.

Simmons founded Def Jam Recordings with mega-producer Rick Rubin in 1984. It made stars of such hip-hop artists as LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy.

Previous story
Cineplex tests $1 reserved seating surcharge at some Star Wars screenings

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

‘A clear message’ UCP Leader Jason Kenney wins Calgary Lougheed byelection

CALGARY — Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney threw down the… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

California issues 1st licenses for legal pot market

LOS ANGELES — California’s legal marijuana market is finally, fitfully, taking shape.… Continue reading

Electric cars will be cheaper than gas models but Canada lags in EV policy

OTTAWA — A Canadian energy think tank says the world is less… Continue reading

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month