Singer Barry Manilow returns to Vegas for series of shows

LAS VEGAS — Singer Barry Manilow is returning to Las Vegas for shows starting this month at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Westgate Resorts founder and CEO David Siegel says in a statement that Manilow is “an icon and one of the world’s greatest performers.”

The 74-year-old Manilow had a residency at the same theatre from 2005 to 2010 when the resort known as the Las Vegas Hilton. He later had a two-year stint at the Paris Las Vegas.

Manilow says in a statement that he has great memories of Las Vegas and is excited to return.

Tickets for Manilow’s 85-minute show celebrating his greatest hits such as “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You” will go on sale Wednesday. They range from $19.75 to $329.75.

