Canadian country singer Donny Lee will take the stage on Oct. 1, in Red Deer.

Lee, who regularly performs in Nashville, is bringing his interactive “Best of Country Music” show to the Memorial Centre. He promises to deliver “the best songs in country music.”

For more information about the 7:30 p.m. concert, visit tickets.blackknightinn.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter