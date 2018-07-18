Singer Lights signs pact for TV series, games inspired by her comic book

TORONTO — Lights plans to bring the storylines of her comic book series “Skin & Earth” to the small screen.

The Canadian pop singer has struck a deal to adapt the first six issues of the comic into both a TV show and video game content.

The move expands on the post-apocalyptic world she’s created around the heroine Enaia Jin, a woman who is trying to find her identity amid conflicts of love and self-discovery.

Lights wrote and illustrated the comic book, which also inspired her 2017 album of the same name. It won the Juno Award for pop album earlier this year.

The TV series is currently in development and will be produced by Andrew Lazar, who is known for Hollywood films that include “American Sniper” and “Space Cowboys.” It is currently not tied to a broadcaster or streaming platform.

The deal was reached with Entertainment One, a record label and distributor that also manages her career.

Her management says specifics of the gaming and digital component of the deal are still being worked out.

Lights is one of many Canadian artists who have chosen to dabble in multi-dimensional projects that combine their music careers with other media platforms, such as comic books.

The Weeknd turned his 2016 album “Starboy” into a Marvel comic series that features his persona fighting the elusive head of a criminal organization. The Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, is credited with writing the story with Christos Gage.

Calgary-raised twin sisters Tegan and Sara joined the Archie universe last year with a storyline that featured them crossing paths with the Riverdale characters.

