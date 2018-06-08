Singer Michelle Williams to appear in ‘Grease: The Musical’ in Toronto

TORONTO — Singer-songwriter Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame will appear in a Toronto production of “Grease: The Musical.”

Producers say she’ll make a cameo as Teen Angel in the show from June 19-23.

The production runs until July 8 at the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre.

Williams is among several celebrities making a cameo in the role of Teen Angel for the show.

The others are Mark Ballas of “Dancing with the Stars,” country musician George Canyon, and actor-singers Logan Henderson and Drake Bell.

The role of Teen Angel includes the singing of “Beauty School Dropout.”

Williams has plenty of theatre experience, having acted on Broadway and London’s West End.

