Sister-in-law says producing Houston doc hit close to home

NEW YORK — The executive producer of the new documentary “Whitney” had to tell the late superstar’s mother about allegations Houston was molested as a child.

The film is out Friday. It alleges that Houston and her brother Gary suffered years of sexual abuse by their cousin Dee Dee Warwick.

Patricia Houston is Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law and was responsible for the film. She says one of the most difficult challenges she had in making the documentary was talking to Cissy Houston about it because Whitney’s mother wasn’t even aware of the allegations.