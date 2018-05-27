‘Solo’ sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

NEW YORK — The Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story” came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Forecasts last week ran as high as $150 million for the four-day haul.

Overseas ticket sales are even lower. “Solo” grossed $65 million internationally in its opening weekend, including a paltry $10.1 million in China.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role made iconic by Harrison Ford, “Solo” was plagued by production troubles, with Ron Howard replacing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through shooting. The budget soared past $250 million.

“Solo” also had stiff competition. In its second week, “Deadpool 2” grossed $42.7 million.

