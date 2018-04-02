Steven Spielberg’s action-adventure “Ready Player One” was number one at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ tops holiday box office

LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg’s action-adventure “Ready Player One” has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Virtual Reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theatres from 4,234 locations.

Based on Ernest Cline’s popular novel and chalk full of references to 1980s pop culture, “Ready Player One” cost a reported $175 million to produce.

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the Taraji P. Henson-starrer grossed $17.1 million over the 3-day weekend, followed by “Black Panther” in third place with $11.3 million.

Faith-based films also competed for attention, including “I Can Only Imagine” which scored again with $10.8 million, outshining “Paul, Apostle of Christ’s” $3.5 million and “God’s Not Dead 3’s” $2.6 million.

Previous story
Celine Dion thanks fans who reached out to wish her a happy 50th birthday
Next story
Kay Cannon sees path for others in her road to ‘Blockers’

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month