Spike Lee’s electric ‘BlacKkKlansman’ premieres at Cannes

CANNES, France — Spike Lee’s Ku Klux Klan crime drama “BlacKkKlansman” received a rousing, lengthy standing ovation at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Lee’s film tells true-life tale of a black police detective in Colorado who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. It was among the most highly anticipated titles at Cannes this year and immediate reaction was positive.

“BlacKkKlansman” ties its story to the violent protests of Charlottesville, Virginia. It stars Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace, who plays David Duke.

Lee was outfitted in a shiny purple-and-orange tuxedo and wore one ring declaring “love” on one hand, and “hate” on the other. He bounced into the premiere announcing: “Brooklyn’s in the house!”

The “love” and “hate” rings pay homage to his film “Do The Right Thing”; the same jewelry was worn by character Radio Raheem.

