Spotify says Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ is streaming 10 million times per hour

TORONTO — Spotify says its listeners are devouring Drake’s new album “Scorpion” at a rate of roughly 10 million times an hour.

The streaming music service tweeted on Friday afternoon saying the 25-track album was being played at a steady pace by its users since debuting in the early morning hours.

The popularity is likely helped by widespread promotion of the project.

Spotify has prominently featured Drake’s new music on some of its most-listened playlists, which span a variety of genres.

The move will likely help Drake regain his crown as Spotify’s most-streamed artist after being unseated by Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, known for his hit “Mi Gente,” earlier this week.

“One Dance” is Drake’s most popular song on Spotify having racked up 1.5 billion streams since its release in early 2016.

