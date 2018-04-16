Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party.

The 68-year-old Boss and his mom, Adele, danced to two songs Sunday night at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey before severe storms caused the club to lose power. They were there to see the Eddie Testa Band, reportedly one of Adele’s favourite bands.

Patrons say the Springsteens — along with the rocker’s 24-year-old son Sam — were in the club for about 90 minutes.

Adele Springsteen turns 93 on May 4.

Previous story
‘An odd balance’: Seth Rogen pairs Alzheimer’s disease with his comedy special

Just Posted

Bruce McArthur faces 8th murder charge; alleged victim from Sri Lanka

TORONTO — The complex investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur took… Continue reading

Central Albertans provide Belize’s students and teachers with literacy tools

Rotary Club of Red Deer project aims for sustainability

Bentley horse trailer mystery investigated by fire crews, police

Overturned trailer, with horses inside, had no vehicle attached

Tories say pipeline impasse warrants House dropping everything to debate it

OTTAWA — The opposition Conservatives today will again ask for an emergency… Continue reading

After 40 years, federal government ending barriers to disabled immigrants

OTTAWA — The federal government is eliminating a long-standing rule that turned… Continue reading

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it the 2018 edition of the Sheraton Celebrity… Continue reading

National Gallery of Canada sets sights on buying ‘Saint Jerome’ with Chagall sale

OTTAWA — The National Gallery of Canada says a plan to sell… Continue reading

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (YOO-kee KA-wa-oo-chee) surged with a mile to… Continue reading

Starbucks to train workers on ‘unconscious bias,’ CEO says

PHILADELPHIA — Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious… Continue reading

Desi Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st US woman since ‘85

BOSTON — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a… Continue reading

Former FBI boss Comey to speak at Ottawa conference just before G7 summit

OTTAWA — Former FBI director James Comey, whose new book has provoked… Continue reading

Halifax mall plotters admired Columbine killers, court document reveals

HALIFAX — The co-conspirators in the foiled Valentine’s Day shooting plot at… Continue reading

Crews find vehicle that went into California river, 2 bodies

LEGGETT, Calif. — Crews searching for a family whose vehicle plunged into… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month