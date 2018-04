A St. Albert artist, Doris Charest, is featured at the Harris-Warke Gallery in Red Deer until May 14.

Charest’s visual arts exhibit provides glimpses of Alberta landscapes for the month of April and first half of May.

The exhibit titled “Untouched” is a series of “mixed media” combining acrylic colours and graphite powder.

For more information on the artist, visit dorischarest.ca.



