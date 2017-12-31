‘Star Wars’ passes ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as top 2017 earner

LOS ANGELES — On the last day of the calendar year, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has surpassed “Beauty and the Beast” as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

The Walt Disney Studios said Sunday that “The Last Jedi” is estimated to add $52.4 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $517.1 million. It also crossed the $1 billion mark globally after just three weeks in theatres.

“Beauty and the Beast,” also a Disney release, netted out with $504 million for the year.

“The Last Jedi” has also topped the charts for the third weekend in a row. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is close on its tail, however. The Dwayne Johnson family pic from Columbia Pictures is in second place with an estimated $50.6 million.

