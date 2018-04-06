“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Star Wars spinoff ‘Solo’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world’s most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the “Star Wars” spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year’s festival shortly before opening in French theatres on May 23. “Solo” opens in U.S. theatres on May 25.

This isn’t the first time “Star Wars” has come to Cannes. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” both played at the French Riviera festival.

Cannes earlier this week announced that Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be the opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.

