‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has second-biggest opening weekend of all time in Canada

TORONTO — A spokeswoman for Disney says “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has had the second-biggest opening weekend of all-time in Canada.

The company says the blockbuster brought in $17 million in the country in its first weekend

It’s second only to its predecessor in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Force Awakens”, which made $18.6 million in Canada over the same time span when it debuted in 2015.

The film also holds the number 2 spot in the North American box office, where it made $220 million in its opening weekend.

The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, was released on Friday.

The third movie in the record-smashing trilogy is expected to be released in 2019.

Disney says the current ranking of the top five biggest opening weekends of all time in Canada are:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($18.6 M)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (17.0 M)

The Avengers ($15.6 M)

Avengers: Age of Ultron ($13.8 M)

Beauty and the Beast ($13.4 M)

