This April 10, 1996, file photo shows one of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” on display during a media tour of the “America’s Smithsonian” traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby colour comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Piers Handling’s memorable moments running the Toronto film festival
Next story
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is thrilled about her ‘Veep’ return

Just Posted

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers… Continue reading

Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL

Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a… Continue reading

‘Mad Scientist’ DeChambeau claims 2nd straight FedEx Cup win

NORTON, Mass. — Golf’s latest search for a breakout star has come… Continue reading

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from… Continue reading

Court battle over ‘Grabher’ personal licence plate put off until April 2019

HALIFAX — A court hearing for a retiree who is battling the… Continue reading

Spain cancels bombs sale to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen concerns

MADRID — Spain says it has cancelled the sale of 400 laser-guided… Continue reading

Tensions in Romania’s ruling party over violent protest

BUCHAREST, Romania — The mayor of Bucharest claimed Tuesday party colleagues are… Continue reading

Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn’t too long ago that veteran receiver Donte… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month