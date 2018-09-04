Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

This April 10, 1996, file photo shows one of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” on display during a media tour of the “America’s Smithsonian” traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby colour comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

The Associated Press