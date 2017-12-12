Britain’s Prince Harry speaks with Eloisa Lerner, 8, at the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at the Royal Albert Hall, in central London, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The premiere is hosted in aid of The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)

Stormtroopers and princes on London’s ‘Last Jedi’ red carpet

LONDON — Prince William and Prince Harry joined the cast of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at the film’s European premiere Tuesday, delighting fans who braved the London cold for a glimpse of Hollywood stars and British royalty.

But cast and crew were silent on reports that the royal siblings make a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated film.

The tuxedo-clad princes walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the black-tie gala, a benefit for their Royal Foundation charity — though without William’s pregnant wife Kate or Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle.

Royal officials have refused to comment on reports that the princes recorded a scene playing Stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga when they visited the film’s set in April 2016. At the time they were filmed meeting crew members, battling with light sabers and hugging a Wookie.

Star John Boyega has said the royal duo filmed a scene during their visit to London’s Pinewood Studios, though it’s unclear whether it made the final cut.

Cast members on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall pleaded ignorance, and director Rian Johnson would not comment on the reported royal cameo.

“I can neither confirm nor deny it,” he said.

London-born star Boyega was joined on the red carpet by fellow cast members including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Anthony Daniels — who has played C-3PO in the “Star Wars” series since 1977 — and Mark Hamill, who returns as Luke Skywalker.

Hours before the screening, hundreds of fans lined up on one of the coldest days of the year for a glimpse of the stars, the royals and a phalanx of Stormtroopers who marched in formation up the red carpet.

“You never get used to this kind of passion and enthusiasm,” Hamill said. “It’s just wonderful. The fans have been so supportive over the years. Their enthusiasm is infectious.”

The eighth film in the “Star Wars” series, “The Last Jedi” had its world premiere Sunday in Los Angeles. The adventure is a follow-up to “The Force Awakens,” which brought the franchise back to movie screens in 2015.

It is the last film to feature Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. Fisher died in December 2016 at 60, shortly after completing her final scenes.

Hamill said fans were helping him get through his sadness at Fisher’s death.

“I shouldn’t be upset she’s not around, I should be grateful for all the time I had with her,” he said. “She was hilarious, adorable, (and) as tough as she acted, she had a vulnerability.”

“She was so much fun. You’re going to love her tonight, she’s great in the film!” he added.

Previous story
Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month