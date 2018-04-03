The School for Husbands/ The School for Wives by Molière will hit the stage at Studio A at Red Deer College Arts Centre from April 5 to 14. (Image contributed)

Students at Red Deer College take on France’s greatest humorist

The School for Husbands/ The School for Wives by Molière runs April 5 to 14

The School for Husbands/ The School for Wives by Molière will be on stage at Studio A at Red Deer College Arts Centre from April 5 to 14.

Adapted by Alice Nelson, the play follows wealthy suitors Sgaranlle and Arnolphe who are intent on instructing the perfect wife. Each has a different approach but they get surprisingly similar results. No matter the intent, the girls get the highest grades in the playful stories from France’s greatest humorist.

Red Deer College Theatre Performance and Creation students will bring the characters to life with the help of professional Theatre and Entertainment Production students who provide behind-the-scenes support with costumes, props, weaponry, special effects, lighting, sound equipment, and stage management.

Evening shows run April 5 to 7 and 10 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. Weekend public matinees run April 7 and 14 at 1:00 p.m. A school matinee runs April 12 at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://tickets.blackknightinn.ca.


