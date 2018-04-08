Surprise! Baby No. 3 is a girl for Kate Hudson and boyfriend

Surprise! Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, popped black question mark balloons to let loose the pink in an Instagram reveal that their baby will be a girl.

Dressed in a long, white gown, Hudson, her two sons and Fujikawa each popped balloons, jumping up and down and cheering when pink confetti and smaller pink balloons descended in the Friday post. Hudson wrote below the short video: “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”

She says she’s feeling better and beginning to show, but she didn’t say when the baby is due. It’s her third child and her first with Fujikawa. The two, old friends, began dating a year ago last December.

Previous story
Stallone surprises fans with visit to iconic ‘Rocky’ statue

Just Posted

Not known what caused Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 15: RCMP

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened… Continue reading

Humboldt, Sask. was home away from home for many players involved in fatal crash

For many of the young hockey players involved in a crash with… Continue reading

WATCH: Marching for transgender visibility in Red Deer

More than 20 people marched around Red Deer’s City Hall Park to… Continue reading

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Optimist Chief alumni

Update: More than $ 1 million raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 15 people have died but have not released information on the identities

WATCH: Marching for transgender visibility in Red Deer

More than 20 people marched around Red Deer’s City Hall Park to… Continue reading

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Police draw rifles near Wetaskiwin

Highway 13 and Range Road 254 had strong police presence on Saturday

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Optimist Chief alumni

Update: Stettler RCMP investigate suspicious death

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stettler. Stettler RCMP and the… Continue reading

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — Details are emerging about the victims of a horrific… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Dahlia and Gladiolus Show in Red Deer

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer History Fair

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Sloan’s Jay Ferguson on the time he accidentally trashed a hotel

TORONTO — Sloan may be 27 years into a power pop career,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month