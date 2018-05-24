CBS reality series “Survivor” ended in a tie for the first time in 36 seasons, but Wendell Holland eventually took home the prize. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

‘Survivor’ final vote ends in tie, Philadelphia man wins

LOS ANGELES — History was made on the CBS reality series “Survivor.”

For the first time in 36 seasons, the season finale ended in a tie.

Host Jeff Probst on Wednesday night revealed jurors on “Survivor: Ghost Island” in Fiji were deadlocked at five votes apiece for Wendell Holland and construction supervisor Domenick Abbate of Nesconset, New York.

It was up to the third member of the final three, Laurel Johnson, to break the tie.

Johnson cast her vote for Holland. The 33-year-old furniture builder from Philadelphia received the $1 million prize.

