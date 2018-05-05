Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

PHOENIX — Taylor Swift surprised an 8-year-old girl at the Phoenix hospital where she has been recovering from devastating burns.

The Arizona Republic reports the pop star showed up unannounced Saturday at the Arizona Burn Center to see Isabella McCune.

The girl’s family made a video on Wednesday of her asking for Swift to visit because she couldn’t leave the hospital for the singer’s concert next week.

Swift stayed for about 20 minutes. She signed autographs and gifted Isabella with a bag of merchandise from her concert tour.

The McCune family says Isabella suffered third-degree burns over 65 per cent of her body when a fire erupted at a neighbourhood party on St. Patrick’s Day.

The girl says hugs sometimes hurt but asked for one from Swift.

Previous story
‘Infinity War’ to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion

Just Posted

UCP convention attendees talk school choice, pipelines, social conservatism

Party holding its founding Annual General meeting in Red Deer this weekend

Central Albertans gather to celebrate midwives

They aren’t doctors, but for some women a midwife is the ideal… Continue reading

Jason Kenney eyes carbon tax axe resolution at his party’s founding convention

RED DEER — Alberta United Conservative leader Jason Kenney says he won’t… Continue reading

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail

A motorcycle and truck were involved in a collision Saturday east of… Continue reading

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Buehler, Dodgers’ bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors… Continue reading

Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — It’s like William Shatner got stuck in a Star… Continue reading

Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

TORONTO — High schooler Kevin Kodra hopes his glamorous viral graduation photo… Continue reading

Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 in OT to take 3-1 series lead

Lightning 4 Bruins 3 (OT) (Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead) BOSTON… Continue reading

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month