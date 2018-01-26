Team featured in ‘A League of Their Own’ turns 75

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The northern Illinois city that had its women’s baseball team immortalized in the film “A League of Their Own” is celebrating the team’s 75th anniversary.

The 1992 film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis focused on the Rockford Peaches and the launch of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.

The city of Rockford is planning a series of celebratory events starting on May 30, the anniversary of the league’s first games. Events include an exhibition game and an outdoor screening of the movie.

“The celebration will remind us of that summertime family fun that we like to hark back to,” Sheryl Hall, one of the celebration co-chairs, said at the City Hall announcement. “It will give us all a chance to have fun in a family-friendly environment.”

The events coincide with a $7 million capital campaign to establish the International Women’s Baseball Center, the Rockford Register Star reported. The planned museum and training facility will be across the street from Beyer Stadium, the former playing field of the Rockford Peaches.

“There are a lot of people who want to see this (project) succeed,” said Kat Williams, the centre’s president.

Sponsors who contribute $5,000 will have the opportunity to team up with stars of “A League of Their Own” during the events and play against the Rockford Starfires in an exhibition game at the stadium.

Some of the confirmed cast members attending the event include Megan Cavanagh, Renee Coleman, Anne Cusack, Patti Pelton, Anne Ramsay, Tracy Reiner and Bitty Schram.

Previous story
Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano plan Trump counter events

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month