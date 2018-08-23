‘Teen Mom 2’ cast member pleads guilty to running meth lab

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man who once appeared in the MTV reality show “Teen Mom 2” has pleaded guilty to running a meth lab in Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says 28-year-old Kieffer Delp appeared before a judge Wednesday and in a deal with prosecutors pleaded guilty to operating a meth lab, possession with the intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 18 to 36 months in state prison.

Delp was arrested in a McKees Rocks apartment following complaints about a drug lab. Authorities say they found chemicals, containers and other items used to make the drug in the apartment about 5 miles (8 kilometres) northwest of Pittsburgh.

Delp was the boyfriend of one woman followed on the show.

Previous story
Jane Goodall to appear at Vancouver International Film Festival
Next story
Ben Affleck reportedly back in rehab

Just Posted

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Bernier put own ambitions ahead of party, country, says Conservative leader

HALIFAX — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Quebec MP and former… Continue reading

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The leader of an Indigenous group that hopes to someday own a… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

MONTREAL — An Air Canada-led consortium has reached a $450-million deal to… Continue reading

‘It tops Hitman:’ Wrestler Bret Hart gets Blackfoot name at Calgary ceremony

CALGARY — Bret (The Hitman) Hart may go with a new nickname… Continue reading

Hiking reservations pitched for parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

VANCOUVER — With its turquoise glacial lakes and proximity to Metro Vancouver,… Continue reading

Saskatchewan government in court seeking order to remove protesters

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government as well as protesters who have been… Continue reading

Two Indigenous Manitoba men switched at birth reach settlement with Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government has reached a financial settlement with two… Continue reading

Protest accuses Trudeau of fiddling on pipeline while climate change burns B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — Justin Trudeau’s twin objectives to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month