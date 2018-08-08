Terry Crews: It’s ‘summer of freedom’ for abuse victims

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Terry Crews said it’s “the summer of freedom” for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

“We can now tell our truth” and not see our lives upended, the former NFL player and actor said Wednesday. He called it “just the beginning of change.”

The entertainment industry and beyond will be safer, including for “my wife, for my son and for my daughter,” he said.

Crews made his remarks during a panel promoting NBC’s sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Support from his cast mates made him feel secure enough to “tell my truth and still go to work,” he said, also crediting the example of women in the MeToo movement.

He alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.

Venit, via his attorneys, has denied all of Crews’ allegations, saying in court documents that his actions toward Crews were not sexual, and Crews suffered no harm of any kind.

The actor testified earlier this year before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights.

Harassment and abuse allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein have led to numerous women coming forward with allegations of harassment and abuse against powerful men, with Crews among the few men who have added their names to the list of those claiming abuse.

Previous story
Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Just Posted

Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month