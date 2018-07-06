The B-52s are touring on their 40th anniversary – sort of

NEW YORK — The B-52s are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. But they also may celebrate it next year. That is, if they haven’t already hit the milestone a few years ago.

There’s no fuzzy math here — it’s a just matter of which date adequately represents the origin of the band, which began in Athens, Georgia.

Vocalist Fred Schneider considers 2018 as their ruby anniversary. That was the year they released the song, “Rock Lobster.”

The band’s other vocalist, Kate Pierson, interprets their anniversary a bit more liberally. The band started jamming in 1976 and played their first show in 1977. Or it could be 1979, when they put out their first album.

She adds: “We’re milking the 40th anniversary because it’s flexible.”

John Carucci, The Associated Press

