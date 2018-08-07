Television personalities Becca Kufrin, right, and her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the finale of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ at AOL Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

‘The Bachelorette’ and new fiance ready to move forward

NEW YORK — ABC’s “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin and her new fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen, hope to move forward after controversy.

Shortly after the season premiere, it was discovered that Yrigoyen had liked Instagram posts that mocked transgender people, feminists and Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg. He responded quickly by deleting the account and apologizing, describing the likes as “mindless taps.”

Yrigoyen, 29, said the hardest part was criticism that Kufrin received.

“I felt like she was getting personally attacked because of my actions,” Yrigoyen told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. “I’m trying to better myself and realize the mistakes that I’ve made.”

Kufrin, 28, said it was difficult to see the negativity surrounding the man she’s in love with while they were keeping their engagement a secret so the show could play out.

“He’s one of the most open, supportive men to everyone he encounters and so to not have the world see that, and to say such terrible, negative things about his character was really hard. I knew that we would have this moment once we could finally be in public to address it,” she said.

Kufrin hopes the public will allow them to move forward and grow from the experience.

She chose Yrigoyen in Monday’s finale of over Blake Hortsmann.

Kufrin was first a contestant on “The Bachelor,” where she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., only to have him dump her on camera for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. She said her time on “The Bachelor” made her mindful of her suiters’ feelings on “The Bachelorette.”

“I knew at the end of this it’s inevitable that hearts are gonna break but I wanted to treat all the guys how I would want to be treated,” she said.

The couple wants to invite many former castmates to their wedding.

“I made some really solid friendships last year with the girls and he did the same with the guys,” Kufrin said.

“I think Wills and John would have a dance-off probably,” said Yrigoyen, referring to Wills Reid and John Graham.

Previous story
Lady Gaga apologizes for ‘unjust conclusion’ in death of Montreal’s Zombie Boy
Next story
Final season of ‘House of Cards’ gets premiere date

Just Posted

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photos: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Temperatures in some parts of B.C. could reach 40: Environment Canada

VANCOUVER — Hot air coming up from the Unites States has prompted… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada: An explainer

The diplomatic spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia that erupted over the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month