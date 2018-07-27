The Latest: Police: Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Latest on the arrest of stepmother of Lindsay Lohan (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested on a simple battery charge she is accused of throwing a candle inside a glass holder at her husband.

A Boca Raton police report says the incident happened late Thursday at the couple’s home. Records show 35-year-old Kate Major Lohan booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday. She is married to Michael Lohan, father of the actress.

According to an arrest report, Michael Lohan told police they got into an argument over a cellphone and he walked outside to get away from her. That’s when he says she threw the candle at him. It hit a palm tree and broke, causing a superficial cut on his arm.

When the officer asked Kate Lohan if she threw the candle at her husband, she said she didn’t know what he was talking about. The report says she didn’t know how the glass got onto the walkway.

Police said the husband was provided with a domestic violence pamphlet.

A lawyer for Kate Lohan was not listed on records.

———

8:39 a.m.

The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan has been arrested on a battery charge in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Jail records, 35-year-old Kate Major Lohan was arrested early Friday in Boca Raton.

She remains in jail and a lawyer isn’t listed on records. Details about her arrest were not immediately available.

The Palm Beach Post reports police took Kate Lohan into custody in August for a mental health evaluation after she and husband Michael Lohan got into an argument over their children.

Kate Lohan was accused of kicking a police officer in nearby Delray Beach in 2016. Court records said that arrest happened during an argument with her estranged husband Michael Lohan, Lindsay’s father. Kate Lohan also has children with Michael Lohan.

