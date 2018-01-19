The Second City expands comedy classes for teens with autism

Chicago’s renowned sketch comedy club The Second City has expanded its class offerings for people with autism to include teenagers in the city’s suburbs.

The Chicago Tribune reports the comedy club has partnered with the Lisle-based Giant Steps to expand its Improv for Autism program. Giant Steps runs a private school for students with autism and offers therapy and other programming.

Both groups say that learning the fundamentals of improv comedy helps improve communication skills.

Abby Wagner is The Second City’s vice-president of training centres and education programs. She says the program launched in 2013 for adults and teens.

The Second City’s alumni include Tina Fey, Chris Farley and Bill Murray. It first opened its doors in Chicago in 1959, and also now has locations in Canada and California.