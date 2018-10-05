The Situation gets 8-month sentence in federal tax case

NEWARK, N.J. — The Situation has been sentenced to eight months in prison for tax fraud.

A federal judge pronounced the sentence Friday for the “Jersey Shore” star, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, shortly after his brother Marc received a two-year sentence on the same charge.

Both brothers pleaded guilty in January. They were charged in 2014 with tax offences related to nearly $9 million in income.

Michael Sorrentino’s attorneys had sought probation, while prosecutors wanted a sentence of 14 months.

He appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

Michael Sorrentino apologized to the court during brief remarks and said he has overcome substance abuse.

