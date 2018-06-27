Thousands of fans view casket of XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Latest on XXXTentacion Slain (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Thousands of fans of the late XXXTentacion chanted his lyrics and made “X” signs at a Florida stadium Wednesday as people lined up for hours to file past a casket where the rapper was laid out in a denim jacket and two braids splayed over the side.

Security guards flanked both sides of the casket, surrounded by black roses and silver leaves, and a row of spotlights lit the stage at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Loudspeakers at the memorial service blasted songs by the rapper, who was gunned down last week while departing a motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car.

Family members and friends in a roped-off area wore black t shirts that said “Bad” on front and “No more pain” on the back.

The sombre crowd grew rowdy as popular songs came on and many started jumping, raising their hands in the air as they shouted lyrics.

12:10 p.m.

Authorities are seeking to question a second Florida man in the slaying of rapper XXXTentacion during an apparent robbery.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in an email Wednesday that investigators are looking for 22-year-old Robert Allen to find out what he may know about the fatal shooting last week. No charges have been filed against Allen.

Another man, 22-year-old Dedrick Williams, is facing murder charges. He has not yet entered a plea.

Authorities say in an affidavit that two men wearing masks got out of an SUV that was blocking the rapper’s luxury car outside a motorcycle dealership. XXXTentation, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot after a struggle.

Friends and family are gathering Wednesday at a Florida sports arena to remember the rapper.

10:40 a.m.

Family and friends are gathering at a Florida arena to remember slain rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in a luxury electric sportscar.

The viewing is taking place Wednesday afternoon at the 20,000 seat BB&T Center in Sunrise. A tribute video of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, will play during the first hour of the viewing, and celebrity guests are expected to be in attendance.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested last week and charged with his murder.

Following his death, XXXTentacion topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer’s song originally peaked at No. 7, but jumped back this week from No. 52 to No. 1, supplanting Drake’s “Nice for What.”

