TIFF drops ‘Galveston,’ adds ‘A Private War’

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival has dropped Melanie Laurent’s English-language directorial debut “Galveston” from its lineup, and is adding the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s “A Private War.”

Organizers say “Galveston” was dropped because Laurent and her cast are unable to attend the Canadian premiere, a requirement for all screenings in the prestigious gala section.

Instead, TIFF says pre-purchased tickets can be used to catch screenings of “A Private War,” or exchanged for a voucher or a ticket to a new screening of equal or less value.

“A Private War” stars Rosamund Pike as real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin as she embarks on the most dangerous assignment of her life in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. The “Gone Girl” actress stars alongside Jamie Dornan as renowned war photographer Paul Conroy.

The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday.

“Galveston” stars Ben Foster as a wounded hitman on the run with a troubled young prostitute, played by Elle Fanning, while Beau Bridges plays a local crime lord. The affected screenings include two on Sept. 14 and one on the last day of the festival, Sept. 16.

“We have recently learned director and cast for ‘Galveston’ are no longer available to attend the Canadian premiere in Toronto due to work commitments,” the festival said Tuesday in a statement.

“Our gala presentations require filmmaker and key cast to be present at the premiere screening at Roy Thomson Hall, and unfortunately we cannot move forward with ‘Galveston’ in this selection. At this time, all our other programming slots are in place so we have regretfully withdrawn the film.”

