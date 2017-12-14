Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault, left, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg, of Sweden, scuffle during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Los Angeles. It was a song request Perreault had no problem accomodating in the Winnipeg Jets’ locker room.The Drummondville, Que., native controls the room’s music and recalled someone asked him to put on Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” a few days after the team saw her perform in Las Vegas last month. Perreault clicked on the mega-hit following a Nov. 11 victory over the Arizona Coyotes and a new “win” song was soon added to the NHL club’s celebration repertoire. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Titanic Celine Dion megahit becomes part of winning tradition for Winnipeg Jets

Music

Titanic Celine Dion megahit becomes part of winning tradition for Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG — It was a song request Mathieu Perreault had no problem accomodating in the Winnipeg Jets’ locker room.

The Drummondville, Que., native controls the room’s music and recalled someone asked him to put on Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” a few days after the team saw her perform in Las Vegas last month.

Perreault clicked on the mega-hit following a Nov. 11 victory over the Arizona Coyotes and a new “win” song was soon added to the NHL club’s celebration repertoire.

“I’m a big-time fan and my wife is a huge fan as well,” Perreault said of Dion prior to Winnipeg’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

“She’s a rock star back home for all the French Canadians, obviously. She’s definitely an idol of mine.”

After a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Jets beat the Coyotes the next night and “My Heart Will Go On” was played. Winnipeg then went on a winning streak and Dion’s theme song from the 1997 Titanic movie became part of the post-game victory traditions.

The first song pumped out in the room after a win is “Glorious” by American rapper Macklemore and pop singer Skylar Grey.

Perreault and some his teammates said it may have been Tyler Myers who made the initial request for Dion, but the big defenceman guessed it could have been one of the club’s trainers who like to joke around.

No matter the source, Myers was happy with the selection because he had been thrilled to see Dion perform live for the first time.

When the Jets had time off in Vegas, players went to a fundraising show and Dion was a surprise guest and sang the song.

“I got really excited when she made an appearance, I can’t lie about that,” Myers said. “I think she’s one of the best entertainers, best performers in the world.

“For her to make an appearance and play that song, it was pretty cool for me. I think it was pretty cool for everyone, too.”

Second-year defenceman Josh Morrissey grew up in Calgary and admitted he’s more of a country music fan, but adding Dion to the locker room playlist has been fun.

It’s like the fighter pilot helmet the team gives their player of the game to wear.

“You work really hard to get a win and it’s hard to do in this league, so it’s sort of a couple minutes when you can enjoy that win while you’re getting undressed and then sort of go on to the next one,” Morrissey said. “We do the helmet and we have a couple songs to celebrate that win.”

He also gets a kick out of watching his teammates belt out the Dion song, which is enjoying its 20th anniversary.

“I don’t know if anyone in our room has a future in music, at least not singing,” Morrissey said with a smile.

“It is pretty funny to watch. Everybody’s usually excited after the win and it’s pretty funny to see some of the guys sing along.”

Previous story
‘Workin’ Moms’ returns with Reitman exploring more ‘really authentic’ stories

Just Posted

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer River winds through watercolour exhibit at Red Deer library

Artist Carol Lynn Gilchrist aims to ‘celebrate’ this vital, fragile resource

Lacombe County supports community groups

County doles out $114,000 to groups involved in cultural, tourism and visitor information services

Lacombe County ponders future of former Mirror Hotel site

Site of historic hotel burned down in 2016 put up for auction for unpaid tax but found no buyer

Update: “We have the wrong house”

Woman in Red Deer home invasion stands up to four masked suspects

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month