Tom Cochrane reworked the lyrics of his song “Big League” on Tuesday night for a special performance for honouring the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworked the lyrics of his song “Big League” on Tuesday night for a special performance honouring the Humboldt Broncos.

The Juno Award-winning signer and songwriter played an acoustic version in front of a green and yellow backdrop to begin NHL on TSN’s playoff preview special.

The song is written from the perspective of a father whose son was a hockey player with big dreams cut short by a truck driving in the wrong lane.

Many Canadians have associated the song with the 15 people who were killed in a highway accident on Friday night when the Humboldt Broncos’ bus collided with a semi-trailer in northern Saskatchewan. Fourteen other people were injured.

Cochrane updated the lyrics to say they were “riding to immortality” and placed an emphasis on the unpredictability of life.

As he sang, photos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team playing were displayed in a montage.

