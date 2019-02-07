Legendary broadcaster Bob Cole is in his last season with “Hockey Night in Canada.” (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole on Wednesday night.

A video honouring the 85-year-old play-by-play icon was shown on the video screen during the first period of the Battle of Ontario between Toronto and the Ottawa Senators.

“His iconic voice has provided hockey with some of its most memorable moments,” said the voice-over.

It drew a standing ovation to the strains of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” with Cole standing in the booth to acknowledge the tribute.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock, knowing there was history in the building with Cole calling the game, mentioned Cole in his morning meeting with media.

“It might be his last time in this building,” Babcock said prior to the game. “So good for us (and) anybody old enough to know who Bob is.”

It’s Cole’s 50th and last season on “Hockey Night in Canada.” He is slated to call 10 games, with Sportsnet saying Wednesday was indeed his last Scotiabank Centre assignment.

It was decades in the making.

In 1956, on the way back from a trip to New York, the aspiring broadcaster decided to drop off an audition tape at Foster Hewitt’s Toronto radio station.

To Cole’s surprise, Hewitt made time for him and listened to the tape right there.

Hewitt’s advice, to save the big call for the big play, to use different voice levels and to feel the flow of the game, served Cole well throughout his career.

“Oh Baby” remains his trademark call.

In his 2016 autobiography “Now I’m Catching On. My Life On and Off the Air,” he first remembers using it to describe some memorable Mario Lemieux stickhandling in a 1991 playoff game against Minnesota.

“What a goal! What a move! Lemieux! Oh baby!” Cole said excitedly after Lemieux skated through the defence and deked the goalie.

“I don’t know when it’s going to come out. No idea … . I don’t plan it. It’s spontaneous,” he wrote. “I don’t script the thing. It’s ad-libbed … and that’s what broadcasting’s all about.”

Cole has done more than hockey. He called Bob Beamon’s world-record long jump at the 1968 Olympics, curled in the Brier, served as quiz master on “Reach for the Top” and worked for the Newfoundland government.

The native of St. John’s, N.L., counts family, flying, dogs, Broadway shows and fly-fishing among his loves.

Cole was honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 when he won the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

Previous story
‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

Just Posted

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched… Continue reading

Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a… Continue reading

Diplomats file $28M suit against Canada over injuries suffered in Cuba

OTTAWA — Five Canadian diplomats and their family members who became mysteriously… Continue reading

Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

OTTAWA — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors in Canada… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Most Read