Glass artist Darren Petersen of Sparrow Glassworks in Red Deer grids the base of a glass piece in his cold studio. Petersen participated in the Open Studio Tour in 2016. File photo

Tour artist studios in Red Deer and watch them create live art

Two artists from Central Alberta are also on the list of tours

Doors will be open for the third annual Open Studio Tour later this month.

Nineteen visual artists in 14 studios are inviting the public to their private studios in Red Deer on June 23 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Diana Anderson, Red Deer Arts Council co-ordinator, said artists will welcome the public into their private studios – be it a garage or a kitchen turned studio, or an attached or detached studio in and around their homes.

“They use different types of spaces like a kitchen or a basement or even a garage sometimes (to create art),” she said.

Among the artists are Darcy Gusse Edinga, who will demonstrate painting on silk at her studio, and Teena Dickerson who will demonstrated bronze casting.

Local artists will create fine art from paintings, ceramics, jewellery making, glass blowing, calligraphy, sculptural work, and stained glass, among others.

Artists will also take questions about their style, technique or anything relating to their art form.

Two artists will showcase their art outside Red Deer – in Bentley and at a farm studio near Blackfalds. Anderson said the arts council wants to grow the annual event and invited artists from Central Alberta.

To learn more about participating artists and demos, visit reddeerartscouncil.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Streisand gives early nod of approval to Lady Gaga’s ‘Star’

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

Red Deer’s DBA needs more help dealing with special events

City council approves fund transfer to hire temporary worker

UPDATED: Homelessness conference being held in Red Deer

7 Cities Conference on Housing First and Homelessness

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK — U2 frontman Bono honoured the late Anthony Bourdain toward… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month