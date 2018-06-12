Tour artist studios in Red Deer and watch them create live art

Two artists from Central Alberta are also on the list of tours

Doors will be open for the third annual Open Studio Tour later this month.

Nineteen visual artists in 14 studios are inviting the public to their private studios in Red Deer on June 23 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Diana Anderson, Red Deer Arts Council co-ordinator, said artists will welcome the public into their private studios – be it a garage or a kitchen turned studio, or an attached or detached studio in and around their homes.

“They use different types of spaces like a kitchen or a basement or even a garage sometimes (to create art),” she said.

Among the artists are Darcy Gusse Edinga, who will demonstrate painting on silk at her studio, and Teena Dickerson who will demonstrated bronze casting.

Local artists will create fine art from paintings, ceramics, jewellery making, glass blowing, calligraphy, sculptural work, and stained glass, among others.

Artists will also take questions about their style, technique or anything relating to their art form.

Two artists will showcase their art outside Red Deer – in Bentley and at a farm studio near Blackfalds. Anderson said the arts council wants to grow the annual event and invited artists from Central Alberta.

To learn more about participating artists and demos, visit reddeerartscouncil.ca.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter