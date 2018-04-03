Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish bring chemistry to ‘Last O.G.’

LOS ANGELES — TBS’ “The Last O.G.,” starring Tracy Morgan as a man just out of prison and learning his way around a changed world, also holds a lesson in comedy chemistry.

Morgan’s Tray has it with “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish, who plays the ex-flame who built a successful life and marriage instead of waiting out his 15-year sentence for dealing drugs.

There are sparks as well when Tray tries to mentor his cousin, Bobby, played with freewheeling glee by Allen Maldonado, or trades coarse one-liners with Cedric the Entertainer as Mullins, a halfway house manager.

Morgan, who had a difficult recovery from injuries suffered in a 2014 highway crash, generously shares “The Last O.G.” (as in “original gangsta”) as a showcase for all, not one. The TBS comedy debuts 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

“Maybe I’m just a better man now since the accident,” the former “Saturday Night Live” player said during a Television Critics Association Q&A. “I know it ain’t about me. It’s bigger than me. I thank God for that.”

Created by Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning “Get Out” filmmaker, and John Carcieri (“Eastbound & Down”), “The Last O.G.” gives Morgan room to play the goofy bombast he perfected in “30 Rock” and the yearning of a man desperate for another chance.

(There are expletives, bleeped as expected on basic cable, but also plenty of raunchy references to be heard, especially in the back-and-forth between Tray and Mullins.)

The returning Tray finds his Brooklyn neighbourhood is gentrified, his cronies are gone or turned into legit businessmen and his adored Shay (Haddish) is living the affluent dream with nice-guy husband Josh (Ryan Gaul) and teenage twins — which, doing the math, Tray figures were fathered by him.

Tray doesn’t want to claim the title of dad or upend Shay’s family, Morgan said. But he does want to be part of a parental trio and have a role in the lives of Amira (Taylor Mosby) and Shazad (Dante Hoagland).

“I could have come home and been a problem in her (Shay’s) life, but then I had to look at (her husband) and I had to look at my kids,” he said. “And I see they were in good hands. So that’s what we also want to get across in the show, that it’s about the babies.”

And while the cast is predominantly African-American (aside from Shay’s white husband), the show is meant for all, Morgan said.

“This isn’t a black show. This is a show about humanity. This is the show about second chances. This is a show about redemption,” he said. “Who are we to say others don’t matter?”

Previous story
Evan Rachel Wood says ‘Allure’ was one of her most challenging roles ever
Next story
Jay Z cried with joy when mom came out to him as lesbian

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month