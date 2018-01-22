‘Transformers,’ ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ lead Razzie nominations

For every “Lady Bird,” there’s a “Fifty Shades Darker.” For every Sam Rockwell in “Three Billboards,” there’s a Zac Efron in “Baywatch.”

And for those who’d rather soak in the schadenfreude that comes with watching terrible movies than tune in to the Oscars, there’s the Razzies.

The nominees for the 38th annual Gold Raspberry Awards — better known as “The Razzies” — were announced Monday, highlighting the very worst Tinsel Town had to offer in 2017.

Michael Bay’s “Transformers: The Last Night” earned the distinction (er, honor?) of scoring the most nominations with nine, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director.

Other notable nominees include “Fifty Shades Darker,” which scored eight nominations, and a nod for Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, for her turn in the controversial “mother!”

The lucky winners will be announced March 3, just one day before the Oscars hands out trophies of its own.

See below for the full list of stinkers.

Worst Picture

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”

Worst Actress

Katherine Heigl (“Unforgettable”)

Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Mother!”)

Tyler Perry (“BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween”)

Emma Watson (“The Circle”)

Worst Actor

Tom Cruise (“The Mummy”)

Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales”)

Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades Darker”)

Zac Efron (“Baywatch”)

Mark Wahlberg (“Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”)

Worst Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem (“Mother!” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”)

Russell Crowe (“The Mummy”)

Josh Duhamel (“Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”)

Mel Gibson (“Daddy’s Home 2”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Collide” and “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”)

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger (“Fifty Shades Darker”)

Sofia Boutella (“The Mummy”)

Laura Haddock (“Transformers XVII: Last Knight”)

Goldie Hawn (“Snatched”)

Susan Sarandon (“A Bad Moms Christmas”)

Worst Screen Combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions — “Fifty Shades Darker”

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions — “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis — “The Emoji Movie”

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine — “Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales”

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig — “BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween”

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“Baywatch”

“BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”

Worst Director

Darren Aronofsky (“Mother!”)

Michael Bay (“Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”)

James Foley (“Fifty Shades Darker”)

Alex Kurtzman (“The Mummy”)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (“The Emoji Movie”)

Worst Screenplay

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”

———

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):

Previous story
NBC’s Kelly says Fonda has ‘no business’ lecturing her
Next story
Bill Cosby sets first comedy show since rape trial

Just Posted

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

Castor murderer denies he’s a killer

Jason Klaus tells courtroom he loved his family who were murdered in December 2013

Creep Catcher fined $1,500 for harassment

Victim scared for his life

Update: Judge expected to deliver sentence for Castor-area triple homicide in Feburary

A judge is expected to deliver sentence on two men who murdered… Continue reading

Advocate poll shows another hospital wanted in Red Deer

Over 50 per cent of voters support second hospital

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month