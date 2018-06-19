Tributes paid to 3 London graffiti artists killed by a train

LONDON — Members of London’s street art scene on Tuesday mourned three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train.

Flowers and cans of spray paint were left outside Loughborough Junction station in south London, near the site of the accident. On social media, friends paid tribute to the trio, who used the tags Kbag, Lover and Trip.

Police say the bodies of three men were found on the rail line Monday morning. They may have been hit during the night, when freight trains use the tracks.

One of the victims was identified by his family as 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood, from north London. His parents called him “a beautiful artist” and “the love of our life.”

The family of 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco said his death had “left a deep hole.” The family said the teen, who had U.S. and Spanish nationalities, had been due to start studying graphic design at the London College of Communication in September.

The third victim was named by his family as Jack Gilbert, 23.

Previous story
On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honours real-life hero
Next story
Natalie Portman, Jonathan Safran Foer target factory farming

Just Posted

Lacombe begins hydrant-flushing program

Flushing out lines done to maintain water quality

Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection

Red Deer intersection to be closed overnight on Thursday

Alberta government staff to take day course on Indigenous history, culture

EDMONTON — A three-year program to help government staff better understand Indigenous… Continue reading

Study says exercise can foster brain health for kids with autism and ADHD

TORONTO — A new report says kids with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity… Continue reading

US could back 1st pot-derived medicine, and some are worried

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A British pharmaceutical company is getting closer to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Opioid death toll nearly 4,000 last year, new data shows

OTTAWA — New government figures show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from… Continue reading

Smoking hits new low; about 14 per cent of US adults light up

NEW YORK — Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.… Continue reading

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honours real-life hero

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The MTV Movie & TV Awards gave “Black… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month